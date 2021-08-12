Previous
I didn't know Woody liked seeds by rosiekind
Photo 1968

I didn't know Woody liked seeds

I was so surprised to see Woody on the seed feeder when I went to put the memory card back in my camera. I wasn't going to post another photo but I just had to post this!
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Rosie Kind

