Previous
Next
Starling today by rosiekind
Photo 2026

Starling today

I put the fruit rations out for the birds and this little starling came for a bite. I always put the bits from a pear that I eat each day out for the birds and they soon polish it off
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise