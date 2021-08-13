Previous
Walnut Canyon by ryan161
Walnut Canyon

Here is a look at the canyon itself. On the left you can see a home, and on the right you can see a series of homes in the cliff. Looks like a nice neighborhood to reside in!
Ryan

@ryan161
Living in Phoenix, AZ. Enjoy photography, art, travel, and getting outside. Looking forward to joining the community!
