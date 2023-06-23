Previous
Holga Car by sakkasie
79 / 365

Holga Car

If film and developing weren't so expensive, all I would shoot with would be my Holga.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise