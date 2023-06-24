Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
Loneliness
This poor little guy cried the entire time I was talking to him. I don’t understand people who adopt a dog and just leave it outside.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
1
April P
ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
View this month »
Photo Details
Mags
ace
Aww! He looks so pitiful, but cute!
June 24th, 2023
