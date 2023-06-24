Previous
Loneliness by sakkasie
80 / 365

Loneliness

This poor little guy cried the entire time I was talking to him. I don’t understand people who adopt a dog and just leave it outside.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! He looks so pitiful, but cute!
June 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise