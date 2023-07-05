Previous
Rollei Test Shot by sakkasie
91 / 365

Rollei Test Shot

So incredibly stoked about my new to me Rollei 35 LED camera. Shot with Ilford FP4 125 ISO in full sun. Not bad for a 45 year old camera.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

April P

@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
Mags ace
This is great! I love shady spaces. Nice job!
July 6th, 2023  
