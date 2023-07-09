Previous
San Francisco Guard Dogs by sakkasie
95 / 365

San Francisco Guard Dogs

A rainy day in the Castro.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

April P

ace
@sakkasie
I started taking photos as a teenager with my trusty Kodak Instamatic. I've always been "that person" at any gathering taking pictures of everyone....
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! What a sweet looking pair!
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise