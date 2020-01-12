Sign up
Photo 2747
Garlic
For y get pushed challenge from Wendy
@farmreporter
- my challenge to you is to take a newspaper style photo that reports on something. Include the caption that would be under the photo in the paper.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
12th January 2020 4:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garlic
,
salza_gp
,
newspaper story
,
get-pushed-389
Sally Ings
@farmreporter
Wendy here's my response to your challenge
January 12th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Wowzers!!!! Keeps Dracula at bay too!
January 12th, 2020
