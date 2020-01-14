Previous
Next
Tessa by salza
Photo 2748

Tessa

This beauty came for her first grooming session with me today.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise