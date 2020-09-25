Previous
Reaching up by salza
Photo 2985

Reaching up

For my get pushed challenge from Ashley @rowancyrene - For your challenge, I think I want with something fun! Your challenge is to do a picture in the style of Joel Robison

All the photos bar the ripped paper effect are my own - the field and selfie taken on 24th September 2020, the butterfly is from 2015

Photo inspiration - https://www.joelrobison.com/
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Leon Buijs
Great processing and final image
September 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's clever!
September 25th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
@rowancyrene one response
September 25th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Well done
September 25th, 2020  
