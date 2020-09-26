Sign up
Photo 2986
Sitting with Books
Another response for my get pushed challenge from Ashley
@rowancyrene
- For your challenge, I think I want with something fun! Your challenge is to do a picture in the style of Joel Robison
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
book
,
photoshop
,
selfie
,
composite
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-426
Sally Ings
@rowancyrene
another response
September 26th, 2020
Diana
Love this Sally, is that you?
September 26th, 2020
