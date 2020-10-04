Sign up
Photo 2994
Pegged
For my get pushed challenge from Jenn
@aikiuser
- For your Get Pushed, how about trying a b/w of a “mundane” object or scene
Playing with pegs in the early morning
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
morning
,
three
,
bw
,
peg
,
mundane
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-427
Sally Ings
ace
@aikiuser
had some fun with pegs
October 4th, 2020
