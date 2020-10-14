Previous
Water detritus by salza
Photo 3003

Water detritus

For the artist challenge - Sarah Marino
For more information - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44163/a-new-artist-challenge-has-begun

My inspiration - https://photos.naturephotoguides.com/Sarah/2019-Color-Favorites/i-S5LSvwf/A
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
