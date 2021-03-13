Sign up
Photo 3133
In golden light
Out walking the fur kids. I liked the light and haze
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
person
,
pixie
,
skye
,
jax
,
golden glow
LManning (Laura)
ace
That soft light is lovely.
March 13th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
March 13th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured!
March 13th, 2021
