Photo 3451
On the Fence
For the 52 week challenge - Leading Lines
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
b&w
black and white
fence
line
bw
for2022
salza_52wc-2022
salza_for2022
52wc-2022-w8
bw-69
Diana
Amazing leading lines.
February 24th, 2022
