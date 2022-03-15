Previous
Watercolour daisies by salza
Photo 3468

Watercolour daisies

For Worldwide Minute 2022
#wwm2022
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
melissa
Lovely painting! Thanks for participating in World Wide Minute 2022!
March 15th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful!
March 15th, 2022  
