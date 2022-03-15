Sign up
Photo 3468
Watercolour daisies
For Worldwide Minute 2022
#wwm2022
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4679
photos
202
followers
104
following
950% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
15th March 2022 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
flowers
,
daisy
,
watercolour
,
wwm2022
melissa
Lovely painting! Thanks for participating in World Wide Minute 2022!
March 15th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful!
March 15th, 2022
