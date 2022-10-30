Sign up
Photo 3671
Tree Skeleton
Have edited this to within an inch. Original photo taken on a bright sunny day, the sun directly behind the top of the tree.
Tagging for the 52 week challenge - Horror
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
29th October 2022 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
black and white
,
horror
,
ominous
,
salza_52wc-2022
,
52wc-2022-w44
Diana
ace
Fabulous edit!
October 30th, 2022
