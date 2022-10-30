Previous
Tree Skeleton by salza
Photo 3671

Tree Skeleton

Have edited this to within an inch. Original photo taken on a bright sunny day, the sun directly behind the top of the tree.
Tagging for the 52 week challenge - Horror
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous edit!
October 30th, 2022  
