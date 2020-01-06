Previous
missing my Dori by samae
Photo 556

missing my Dori

Took Dori to the vet this morning to have her spayed. She will get to come home tomorrow afternoon.

Thanks for stopping in.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

sarah

