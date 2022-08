Meditation Park

I don’t know if that is what they are going to call it, but this park just opened the day before we were there. It is on my son’s medical school campus. It is meant to give the students and the public a place to de-stress. It has a small lake and walking trails, fountains, covered pavilion with tvs and fireplaces, &air conditioned restrooms —which was a welcome relief since it was 100* that day !



We had a great time with our boy-so - apologies for getting behind.

Thanks for stopping by