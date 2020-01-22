Today is rainy cold and dreary. Not the greatest or very exciting photo, but I thought I'd show you my new furniture. If you will remember, back in November we went shopping and picked out the leather for a new couch and two chairs. They are handmade so it took 6 weeks. Totally transformed our great room. Very pleased with them.
We had our old furniture for 25years. These ought to last just as long. ;)
A photo of one of the two Red leather chairs are in my extras.
