Previous
Next
Photo 579
The Long and Winding Road
Thanks for your comments on my photos of the train trestle bridge. Appreciate your time as always.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
1
2
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
918
photos
125
followers
95
following
158% complete
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
573
574
575
576
577
578
248
579
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
road
golden
dirt
hour
judith deacon
ace
Love the light and shadows and that wonderful leading line
January 29th, 2020
