Previous
Next
The Long and Winding Road by samae
Photo 579

The Long and Winding Road

Thanks for your comments on my photos of the train trestle bridge. Appreciate your time as always.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Love the light and shadows and that wonderful leading line
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise