Photo 592
A lakeside Vacation get away from long ago
Came upon this old motel. Imagine it was something back in the 40-50’s . Not so much anymore.
Thanks for your comments and favs. Always appreciated.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Tags
b&w
,
old
,
motel
,
for2020
judith deacon
ace
Great capture, all that's missing is a bit of tumbleweed!
February 11th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Sad capture
February 11th, 2020
Corinne
ace
It looks abandoned and isolated, not sure ill rent a room there ;)
February 12th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my...........so sad!
February 12th, 2020
