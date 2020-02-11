Previous
A lakeside Vacation get away from long ago by samae
A lakeside Vacation get away from long ago

Came upon this old motel. Imagine it was something back in the 40-50’s . Not so much anymore.

judith deacon ace
Great capture, all that's missing is a bit of tumbleweed!
February 11th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Sad capture
February 11th, 2020  
Corinne ace
It looks abandoned and isolated, not sure ill rent a room there ;)
February 12th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my...........so sad!
February 12th, 2020  
