Photo 612
Shift change
Never tire of watching these magnificent birds. This nest is one that’s been there for a few years. Eagles mate for life and usually return to the same nest each season.
Thanks for stopping by. Another shot in my extras
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Tags
nest
,
eagle
