Photo 633
Almond blossom
I took another photo of the almond blossoms today. This is the only thing blooming in my garden just now. I added a couple of textures and Impressionism Degas look in topaz 2.
Thanks for stopping by. Stay safe.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
2
2
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
985
photos
129
followers
98
following
173% complete
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
blossom
bush
almond
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
March 23rd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this! Like a tapestry. Fav!
March 23rd, 2020
