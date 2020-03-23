Previous
Almond blossom by samae
Almond blossom

I took another photo of the almond blossoms today. This is the only thing blooming in my garden just now. I added a couple of textures and Impressionism Degas look in topaz 2.


Thanks for stopping by. Stay safe.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
March 23rd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love this! Like a tapestry. Fav!
March 23rd, 2020  
