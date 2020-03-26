Previous
This sucks... by samae
Photo 636

This sucks...

Our little town has shut down everything except essentials. Thankfully our little business is out of town and still functioning. I worry so many businesses won’t survive this shutdown.

Here’s to hoping and praying we get back to normal soon.
Stay safe .


Thanks for putting my photo from yesterday on pp.

Much appreciated.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Sharon Lee ace
how adorable... Stay safe Sarah
March 26th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Adorable and what a look I think we all feel like this - fav . Stay safe Sarah !
March 26th, 2020  
