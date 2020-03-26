Sign up
Photo 636
This sucks...
Our little town has shut down everything except essentials. Thankfully our little business is out of town and still functioning. I worry so many businesses won’t survive this shutdown.
Here’s to hoping and praying we get back to normal soon.
Stay safe .
Thanks for putting my photo from yesterday on pp.
Much appreciated.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
2
1
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
988
photos
129
followers
98
following
174% complete
View this month »
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
Tags
bored
,
dori
Sharon Lee
ace
how adorable... Stay safe Sarah
March 26th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Adorable and what a look I think we all feel like this - fav . Stay safe Sarah !
March 26th, 2020
