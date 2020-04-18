Previous
My helpers
Photo 659

My helpers

ABSOLUTELY No photo mojo today so This is from a few days ago...Croz and Dori helping me and /or keeping me company while I weeded the flower beds.


Thanks for stopping by.
18th April 2020

