Photo 669
white iris
Iris are not really my favorite, but it is what I have a lot of in my garden from previous owners. But hey, they are fun to photograph!
Thanks for stopping by my project. Your time, comments and favs are greatly appreciated.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
1021
photos
138
followers
105
following
183% complete
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
4
2
3
365
28th April 2020 4:46pm
iris
blossom
Helen Jane
ace
Wonderful working on this image Sarah. I am fond of iris - sorry you don't like them. I have a lot of pansies in my garden - in fact I have just planted them - and they are not my favourite. But I will certainly enjoy them this Summer if they stay alive, since life is all about taking pleasure in the simplest of things right now. I am glad you can enjoy photographing the iris at least!
April 28th, 2020
kali
ace
you did a good job of this, i find it hard to get a good photo of them, their shape is so awkward
April 28th, 2020
