white iris by samae
Photo 669

white iris

Iris are not really my favorite, but it is what I have a lot of in my garden from previous owners. But hey, they are fun to photograph!

Thanks for stopping by my project. Your time, comments and favs are greatly appreciated.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

sarah

ace
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365.
Helen Jane ace
Wonderful working on this image Sarah. I am fond of iris - sorry you don't like them. I have a lot of pansies in my garden - in fact I have just planted them - and they are not my favourite. But I will certainly enjoy them this Summer if they stay alive, since life is all about taking pleasure in the simplest of things right now. I am glad you can enjoy photographing the iris at least!
April 28th, 2020  
kali ace
you did a good job of this, i find it hard to get a good photo of them, their shape is so awkward
April 28th, 2020  
