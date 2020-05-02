Sign up
Photo 673
Water iris
This is a water iris that grows in our koi pond....I guess I must like irises after all —sure have a lot of them LOL
Hope you all are having a great weekend. Our little lake town was buzzing with people . Oklahoma has opened up and you could sure feel it in the air !! Gorgeous May Day .
Thanks for stopping by
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Tags
water
iris
pond
