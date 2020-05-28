Sign up
Photo 699
First lily bloom on the pond this season
Thanks for your comments on my daisy photo “withering” yesterday. Greatly appreciated.
Thanks for stopping by.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
5
3
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
1056
photos
152
followers
117
following
191% complete
Tags
water
,
lily
,
pond
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! this is wonderful ! fav
May 28th, 2020
Kim
ace
What wonderful light!
May 28th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
Simply beautiful..
May 28th, 2020
Caroline
ace
Wonderful. Looks like a painting.
May 28th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Lovely light, pov
May 28th, 2020
