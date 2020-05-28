Previous
First lily bloom on the pond this season
First lily bloom on the pond this season

Thanks for your comments on my daisy photo “withering” yesterday. Greatly appreciated.

Thanks for stopping by.
sarah

ace
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh ! this is wonderful ! fav
May 28th, 2020  
Kim
What wonderful light!
May 28th, 2020  
Rob Z
Simply beautiful..
May 28th, 2020  
Caroline
Wonderful. Looks like a painting.
May 28th, 2020  
gloria jones
Lovely light, pov
May 28th, 2020  
