Photo 749
Potted Corn
I decided to plant vegetables in some of my big pots instead of flowers this season. We should be picking some corn soon.
Thanks for stopping by. Have a great weekend.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1127
photos
156
followers
128
following
205% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
17th July 2020 3:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
corn
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with such pretty lighting.
July 17th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful! This looks just like you painted it!
July 17th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
dreamy processing!
July 17th, 2020
