Photo 760
Rambler
Thanks for your comments on my photos yesterday and placing them in pp.
So here’s another car from this lot - processed today.
Bob if you have the time
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
3
0
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1142
photos
156
followers
130
following
208% complete
Sylvia du Toit
Thanks for sharing.
July 28th, 2020
bkb in the city
I haven't seen one of those in a long time
July 28th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Do remember those! Been quite a while since I've seen one. You found quite a few treasures there.
July 28th, 2020
