Photo 770
The swirls of the hosta
Thanks for stopping by. Have a nice weekend.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1154
photos
156
followers
133
following
210% complete
View this month »
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
Latest from all albums
764
765
283
766
767
768
769
770
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
7th August 2020 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
leaf
,
petals
,
hosta
Kerri Michaels
ace
those r cool
August 7th, 2020
