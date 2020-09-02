Previous
Hidden treasures by samae
Hidden treasures

I had a little play this afternoon with this photo. At first I wasn’t overly happy with it, so I played. Now I am not sure which I prefer, so I will show you both. 😉 The Original is in my extra album.

One day I will get up the nerve to ask the owners if I could walk around and take some photos. So many car and truck treasures in, on the side and in the back of this building.

Thanks for comments on tin Lizzie yesterday.

I appreciate your time for stopping by my project.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
marlboromaam ace
FAV and pinning! I like your play with this!
September 2nd, 2020  
