Hidden treasures

I had a little play this afternoon with this photo. At first I wasn’t overly happy with it, so I played. Now I am not sure which I prefer, so I will show you both. 😉 The Original is in my extra album.



One day I will get up the nerve to ask the owners if I could walk around and take some photos. So many car and truck treasures in, on the side and in the back of this building.



Thanks for comments on tin Lizzie yesterday.



I appreciate your time for stopping by my project.