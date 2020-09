My koi

We have 15 koi in our pond. Yes, of course I named them....meet Skeletor, Ninja, Samurai, Nemo and Camo



They always come “ running” when it’s feeding time. Soon we won’t feed them with temperatures getting cooler. They will go dormant in the winter which means they still swim around but just closer to the bottom.





Wow! Was thrilled beyond measure to see my “cool coleus” photo on the TT list. Thank you.