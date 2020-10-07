Previous
World on fire by samae
Photo 831

World on fire

Best on black...with cooler temps we’ve been enjoying a fire in the evening in the chiminea on the terrace.

Thanks for comments on my pelican shots. Truly appreciate it.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
227% complete

