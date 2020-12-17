Sign up
Tall pine
Thanks for the many comments on my photo yesterday. Here is another one from our mountain drive the other day. Snow is almost all gone now.
Will try to catch up on commenting on your projects today. Been busy baking today.
Thanks as always for stopping by.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
4
4
sarah
@samae
902
Beryl Lloyd
How beautiful , laden with snow --great b/w edit ! fav
December 17th, 2020
Walks @ 7
An elegant tree with her coat on.
December 17th, 2020
Carole Sandford
Beautiful capture!
December 17th, 2020
Lee
Beautiful shot.
December 17th, 2020
