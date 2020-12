feeling stressed

The House, all bathrooms & bedrooms vacuumed & have been cleaned. Then I decided to make the Buche De Noel for Emilie--she's French and missing home. We made it together last year, but they won't be arriving until late tomorrow. So I made the log and she can do the icing tomorrow. Powder sugar is everywhere. So out comes the vacuum again.



So sorry for getting behind in commenting. I do appreciate those who have stopped by here. I will catch up soon.