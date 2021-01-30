Sign up
Photo 946
Birthday Bison
Happy birthday to me... hubby surprised me with a new lens for me Nikon Z. Today was stormy and threats of tornadoes, but we went out anyway to test drive the new set up.
Hubby says these bison were probably more than 600yards away which I shot out the truck window. Light wasn’t great, but the detail is impressive.
BoB
Have much to learn with it all. Feeling loved and very blessed.
Thanks again stopping by
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
30th January 2021 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
bison
,
prezzy
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Happy birthday! What a nice husband to give you such a gift.
January 31st, 2021
