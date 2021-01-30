Previous
Birthday Bison by samae
Photo 946

Birthday Bison

Happy birthday to me... hubby surprised me with a new lens for me Nikon Z. Today was stormy and threats of tornadoes, but we went out anyway to test drive the new set up.

Hubby says these bison were probably more than 600yards away which I shot out the truck window. Light wasn’t great, but the detail is impressive.
Have much to learn with it all. Feeling loved and very blessed.


marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Happy birthday! What a nice husband to give you such a gift.
January 31st, 2021  
