Photo 952
A river runs through it
This is another shot taken this week in the wildlife refuge in northeastern Oklahoma. I liked it so much I took several shots from various angles.
I put the color version in my extras, because I like it much more.
Posting early since I will be away all day today. Thanks for stopping by and I will try to catch up later tonight,
Happy Friday everyone
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
2nd February 2021 3:28pm
Tags
tree
,
creek
,
prairie
,
for2021
