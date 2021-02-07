Sign up
Photo 954
one of my favorite trees
I have photographed this tree a zillion times, usually while in my kayak. It stands at the entrance to our cove. I am not sure how it does STAND, because a lot of the roots are exposed.
thanks for stopping by
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1403
photos
168
followers
155
following
261% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
landscape
,
for2021
Corinne
ace
Nice tree indeed !
February 7th, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
I can see how the root structure would be a study in itself. Trees seem to like to reach out across the water. I agree it is quite a striking tree this and looks great with the black and white treatment. The reflected trunk really makes this picture extra special.
February 7th, 2021
Susie
ace
Beautiful
February 7th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
February 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous shot! I like your shoreline too!
February 7th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovley
February 7th, 2021
