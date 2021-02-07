Previous
Next
one of my favorite trees by samae
Photo 954

one of my favorite trees

I have photographed this tree a zillion times, usually while in my kayak. It stands at the entrance to our cove. I am not sure how it does STAND, because a lot of the roots are exposed.

thanks for stopping by
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice tree indeed !
February 7th, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
I can see how the root structure would be a study in itself. Trees seem to like to reach out across the water. I agree it is quite a striking tree this and looks great with the black and white treatment. The reflected trunk really makes this picture extra special.
February 7th, 2021  
Susie ace
Beautiful
February 7th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
February 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Marvelous shot! I like your shoreline too!
February 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovley
February 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise