White Buffalo Kachina by samae
Photo 959

White Buffalo Kachina

I have a collection of kachina dolls from when we lived in Arizona. This is the largest one I have and maybe my favorite.


Thanks for your comments on my hand photo yesterday. I order a print for each of us as Milanie suggested.. thanks @milaniet


Thanks for stopping by. Have a nice weekend
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
262% complete

Peter Dulis ace
interesting
February 12th, 2021  
KV ace
Magical.
February 12th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! He is awesome! There's just something about these dolls.
February 12th, 2021  
