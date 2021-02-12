Sign up
White Buffalo Kachina
I have a collection of kachina dolls from when we lived in Arizona. This is the largest one I have and maybe my favorite.
Thanks for your comments on my hand photo yesterday. I order a print for each of us as Milanie suggested.. thanks
@milaniet
Thanks for stopping by. Have a nice weekend
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th February 2021 3:17pm
Tags
kachina
bw
for2021
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
February 12th, 2021
KV
ace
Magical.
February 12th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! He is awesome! There's just something about these dolls.
February 12th, 2021
