Photo 983
Bison
Hope you all don't mind but I guess I am obsessed with these guys at the moment. I haven't had time to get out and get a photo, so back to the prairie I go.
Thanks for stopping by. Best on Black
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1435
photos
170
followers
160
following
269% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
21st February 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bison
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Amazing! Looks like it's sniffing the air.
March 8th, 2021
