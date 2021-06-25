Sign up
Photo 1092
There will be corn !!
So excited my corn patch is really doing well this year -many ears with silk have popped up so I sprinkle the tassel seeds on them to help them grow
Thanks for stopping by
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1608
photos
179
followers
167
following
299% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
pots
Maggiemae
ace
..and it will be so sweet, fresh from the garden. After all, that's its name!
June 25th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2021
