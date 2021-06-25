Previous
There will be corn !! by samae
Photo 1092

There will be corn !!

So excited my corn patch is really doing well this year -many ears with silk have popped up so I sprinkle the tassel seeds on them to help them grow

Thanks for stopping by
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
299% complete

Maggiemae ace
..and it will be so sweet, fresh from the garden. After all, that's its name!
June 25th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2021  
