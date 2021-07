Wishful butterfly

I was working in the flower beds today and I kept seeing butterflies everywhere. So a little later I set up my tripod and camera - stood there in the heat ...sweating and waiting. I didn't see one butterfly, but I did see this guy flitering about. Have no idea what he is, but I thought he was pretty in his own big eyed way.



Thanks for comments on my water lily b&w yesterday.



Appreciate your time looking in. Have a great weekend.