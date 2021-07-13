Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1110
Its a horse? no...its a rig
Another shot from our Sunday fun day turned not so fun. I so love this part of Oklahoma- wide vast spaces and the clouds were just amazing .
thanks for stopping ....sorry very behind in commenting....will try tomorrow
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sarah
ace
@samae
1633
photos
180
followers
168
following
304% complete
View this month »
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
Latest from all albums
1106
1107
391
1108
1109
392
1110
393
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
11th July 2021 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
oil
,
rigs
Carole G
ace
LOL, that's funny, it does look like a horse or donkey
July 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close