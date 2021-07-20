Previous
Say hello to the student doctor Zac

Yesterday our son Zac got a call from a medical school that he was waitlisted for. They said “ hey if you can get her by tomorrow 8 a.m. -then you are in. “ Someone didn’t show for orientation week so Zac was next in line ! You should have seen us scramble to get him a hotel room and get him on the road last night. Orientation started Monday and goes through Thursday. Family day is Friday -can’t wait.

So very proud of him because his hard work finally paid off.


Thanks for stopping by. Appreciate comments on my photo yesterday and placing it on pp. I e been gone most of day so will catch up tomorrow soon.
Maggiemae ace
Congratulations to Zac and yourselves for supporting him so well! It must be great to have the opportunity for a career you really want.
July 20th, 2021  
