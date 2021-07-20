Say hello to the student doctor Zac

Yesterday our son Zac got a call from a medical school that he was waitlisted for. They said “ hey if you can get her by tomorrow 8 a.m. -then you are in. “ Someone didn’t show for orientation week so Zac was next in line ! You should have seen us scramble to get him a hotel room and get him on the road last night. Orientation started Monday and goes through Thursday. Family day is Friday -can’t wait.



So very proud of him because his hard work finally paid off.





