Hot sauce by samae
Photo 1130

Hot sauce

I must have processed 10# of peppers today and got them bottled…fermentation takes 2 weeks so today was the day to start the next step in bottling —-which is put in pot then add tequila and boil down -cool then put in processor -add lime juice then strain pulp then bottle/ can….

started a whole new set of 6 # of Serrano and red chilies—-so it starts all over again in two weeks


this shot was from only my first two bottles for photo op… by end of day I could hardly breathe but it’s worth it or maybe it would be easier just to buy the stuff 🙄


2nd August 2021

