Photo 1142
Follow me to the watering hole
It was like someone gave the signal and they all went to the pond. Loved the sky - taken with my iPhone wish I had my camera with me . May have to go back one day.
Many thanks for comments on Calla Linda photo. I am glad you liked it. I had considered masking off the texture from the petals, but I kind of liked the effect.
thanks for stopping by.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
sarah
ace
@samae
1679
photos
179
followers
173
following
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
14th August 2021 3:11pm
Tags
pond
,
cows
