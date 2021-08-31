Previous
Brave bullfrog by samae
Brave bullfrog

Here’s another shot of the pond friend. He startled me when we went out to feed fish last night! He just sat there. A second one jumped into water and hid in the lilies.

Posting early today, because I will be out all day


31st August 2021

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture. He's posing nicely for you.
August 31st, 2021  
