Photo 1242
no filter needed
The sun just lit this tree line on fire ...sooc
not much time to play with photos today. We put the rv back in it's storage unit and then met up with friends who were visiting down on other end of the lake. Just go home so not much got done today LOL
thanks for comments and favs
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
3
1
sarah
ace
@samae
1812
photos
174
followers
176
following
340% complete
Tags
golden
,
river
,
hour
Mags
ace
Wow! Just look at all of that gold.
December 1st, 2021
KWind
ace
Pretty, love the layers.
December 2nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 2nd, 2021
